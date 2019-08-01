Dance Away All Your Inhibitions At This Unique Dance School

Dancing is the biggest stress buster. How many of you have heard that? Moving to music is scientifically proven to stimulate your body. Dancing, according to us, is pure happiness. It's a way of expressing yourself in whatever form you like. Keeping this in mind, Indian Tribal School focuses on teaching their students different forms of dance to help express themselves in the purest way possible.

Started in 2013 by Arun Bhardwaj The Indian Tribal School is a tribal fusion belly dance company. It is known as one of the best belly dancing schools in India for fusing oriental belly dance with an Indian touch. Arun introduced this dance form to mainly encourage his male students to embrace their elegance and grace. Even though they are focused on oriental belly dancing, they also take classes for normal belly dancing and American tribal belly dancing. Not just that, the school also offers classes in contemporary, kathak, Bollywood, zumba and more.

At the Indian Tribal School they have divided their classes according to the level of difficulty. If you are starting out, then their beginners' batch is the best option for you as you'll learn everything from scratch. If you are someone who already knows the basics then join their intermediate class. But, if you are someone who is already into dancing but wants to explore new forms, join their advanced classes to enhance your skills. For the students who have completed the school's probation certificate, there is an opportunity to become an instructor as well. Their teacher training program is an exclusive class that trains you to become an instructor.

So what's the hold up? Put on those dancing shoes and funky costumes and enroll now. Who knows, you might be the next belly dancing king or queen.