This Shoe Store In Baner Has All Kinds Of Shoes At Affordable Prices

Baner peeps, if you have been looking for all weather shoes at affordable prices, head to Infinity shoes and get your hands on some affordable pairs. The store on the Baner - Balewadi Road has a large variety in casuals and formals for men, women and children. The prices here start from as low as INR 250.

You'll find comfortable flip-flops starting at INR 250, in a wide range of colours. If you need some comfortable and sturdy gym shoes, head here to get some really good ones. You will also find shoes that are good for running start at INR 800. This store has a great collection of good quality penny loafers in various colours and patterns starting at just INR 650. You can pair these with casuals as well as formals. For the rains, you can buy a pair of sandals because they're comfortable and dry easily. And, they start at INR 350. To complete your formal outfit pick up stylish formal shoes. At Infinity Shoes, you will find a number of them starting at INR 500. There are shoes in leather, suede and other materials.

For women, there are sandals and short heels that are embellished and a few in metallic straps, which are ideal to wear at a wedding or a festive event. Prices for women's sandals start at INR 500.

Essentially, Infinity Shoes is ideal to shop at if you need any kind of shoe.