Pawsome Moments: Experience These Pet Therapy Sessions To Keep You Pawsitive

Do you feel your daily routine is getting way too monotonous? We understand, and hence, we found an organisation that will help you relieve all your stress by letting you have pawsome moments. Still confused? The Pet Project c/o The Pet Sitters in Hinjewadi is trying to propagate the idea of human-animal interaction. Brainchild of Ira Hulikavi, this organisation is into pet-therapy and recreation. If you are a pet parent, come down to this place and discover the beauty of outdoors with your pets. If you don't have any pets, it's completely fine. You can still come down and have pawsome moments with these lovely pets. Ira's team consists of a crew of trained partner pets which participate in these interactive sessions. They also conduct workshops with special children for people of all walks of life. They also do birthday parties, summer camps where there are tons of fun activities and outdoor sports. In a mood to do something different, starting at INR 350, they have different packages for interactions. Come, join hands with these furry friends for a one-of-a-kind interaction.