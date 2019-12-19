Regal & Royal: Turn Your Home Into A Luxurious Sanctuary With Furniture From This Store

Who doesn’t like doing up their home fancy? Sometimes finding the right pieces that suit your personality is hard to find but don’t worry, we have found you the perfect option. Just Aintiques by SIRA Studios in Koregaon Park is a leading furniture and interior designing studio that offers great furniture pieces and inspiration.

Just like the name suggests, they have a great spread of antique dining tables, sofas, beds and much more. Just Antiques is now recognised as one of the nation’s leading modern furnishing and interior designing studio with three locations across India, and a hand in the design of private residences and commercial projects from Pune. With a wide variety of furniture including tables, desks etc.

Just Antiques is a must-visit for every individual looking to spruce up their home in a unique way. No matter what vibe you are looking for, the officials at the flagship store will help you curate and pick the right type of furniture. Gorgeous frames, lovely sofas and tables, ranging between INR 10,000 and INR 80,000, will make your friends utterly jealous. Depending on your budget, Just Antiques works towards delivering you the best products. We love their range of four poster beds that look royal yet super comfortable.