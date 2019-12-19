This Furniture Store On Paud Road Is All About Simple Furniture

If you too have a taste for simple and minimalistic furniture, you have got to check out Kozy Corner for such pieces. The store not only does simple designs but also has a few extravagant pieces. Located on the main Paud Road, Kozy Corner is a huge three storey showroom with furniture for not just homes but also for offices. You will find pieces in almost all styles. The best part is they also offer customisation services for almost all of their furniture. You will mostly find things that would fit an office space or your study room. We found the rotating chairs and study tables. The prices for them start at INR 1500. They also have a few study tables for kids and benches as well. They have some comfortable and classy sofa sets which were priced starting at INR 25,000. On the same floor, you will also find four, six and eight seater dining tables. The prices for these tables starts at INR 15,000. They also have a few high back armchairs with them. They had good and sturdy beds in various sizes. If you have kids, you can find bunk beds as well. They have cupboards of all styles and sizes. The prices for the bedroom furniture starts at INR 10,000. The store also has a number of patio furniture pieces. These are made using iron and wood. You will find swings that hang from the ground and also swings which don't really require chains in them. There are also a few pieces that are made using cane.