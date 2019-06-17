We Found A Store That Does Quirky Metal Decor That You Must Have In Your Room

Decorate the vacant corners of your home with unique and pretty pieces from Kraftsun in Kothrud. The store is a hub for all kinds of home decor and accessories. Kraftsun offers a number of handicraft products for you home but at the same time, they also have fashion accessories such as bags, potlis, clutches and also cute journals. The store has a number of artefacts in metal, glass, wood and marble that fill up the store. However, there is an extensive collection of metal artefacts made from bronze and copper. There are a number of idols, statues, clocks and many other artefacts. Since the store also has a workshop you can get things customised here. You will find a number of glass idols for your car and home. There are also beautiful glass vases in stock. We found a really beautiful compass that had an antique finish. There was a particular clock in the shape of a bike with the colours of the American flag that we really loved. We also found some really beautiful wooden keepsake boxes in their store. There were also fancy tissue dispensing boxes that were made from wood. And, decorated treasure-chest like boxes that can be used as jewellery boxes as well. There are even intricately carved animal statues made from wood here. We also found some really pretty artefacts made from marble. There were small marble clocks for your car's dashboard. There were coasters, statues and keepsake boxes as well. The prices at this store start at INR 900. And that is so because almost everything here is one-of-a-kind and cannot be duplicated. There are also certain artefacts that are made from silver and there are some that were plated in gold as well as silver. If you are too lazy to go and shop from their physical store, you can also shop from their online store.