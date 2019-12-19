Visit Sheraton Grand's Cafe For A Variety Of Toothsome Desserts

Most of us usually think that cafes at star properties are expensive and will burn a hole in our pocket, but on the contrary, they are almost similar (keeping in mind the cost) to your coffee dates at Starbucks. Recently, I visited Sheraton Grand's cafe for high tea, and I must say, I was spoilt for choice with the wide variety of desserts. In this generation of Instagram, all the food you eat need to look aesthetic, and the desserts here ticked that box and also tasted brilliant. I tried two sandwiches - Pune Street and Aloo Tikki, both were an absolute delight with the perfect cup of coffee. From the dessert counter, you should not miss the chocolate brownie and cheesecake.