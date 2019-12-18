Bopodi

Boiled Corn, Peanuts & More: Savour These Chaknas With Your Drinks
Bopodi
Casual Dining
image - Thai House
Casual Dining

Thai House

Thai House In Khadki Is Where You Should Be Headed For the Most Authentic Thai Treats
Bopodi
Cafes
image - Rosso Bianco
Cafes

Rosso Bianco

Head To This Quirky Eatery In Chikhalwadi For Bruschettas & More
Range Hill
Meat Shops
image - Shehnaz Fish Center
Meat Shops

Shehnaz Fish Center

Prawns, Crabs & More: This Fishmonger On Aundh Road Is Selling Amazing Seafood
Range Hill
Sweet Shops
image - Babu Moshai Misti
Sweet Shops

Babu Moshai Misti

This Store Sells Mukharochok Chanachur, Jharna Ghee & More For Every Homesick Bengali In Pune
Khadki
Casual Dining
image - Smiley House
Casual Dining

Smiley House

Dig Into Authentic Vietnamese Grub At This Khadki Restaurant
Khadki
Casual Dining
image - Yeti & The Monk
Casual Dining

Yeti & The Monk

We Embarked On A Food Trip To East Asia At This Eatery & Enjoyed Authentic Dishes
Khadki
Bakeries
image - Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery
Bakeries

Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet Nostalgia: Our Visit To This 103-Year-Old Bakery In Aundh
Ganeshkhind
Clothing Stores
image - Rajgharana Dresses
Clothing Stores

Rajgharana Dresses

Festive, Wedding To Casual Cool: Men, Find Multiple Styles At This Khadki Store
Khadki
Boutiques
image - R'aslila
Boutiques

R'aslila

Create & Curate Your Wedding Outfit At This Gorgeous Boutique In Aundh
Aundh
Accessories
image - Real Bags
Accessories

Real Bags

Cute Sling Bags For INR 400 Only? You Definitely Want To Shop At This Store
Pimpri Chinchwad
Schools & Colleges
image - Savitribai Phule Pune University
Schools & Colleges

Savitribai Phule Pune University

At This New Museum In Pune, You Will Have To Enter Through A British-Era Tunnel
Ganeshkhind
Boutiques
image - Mansi Boutique
Boutiques

Mansi Boutique

Shop For Leggings At INR 350 Only From This Store
Pimpri Chinchwad
Stationery Stores
image - Leader Stationers
Stationery Stores

Leader Stationers

Art & Craft Lovers, Get Awesome Supplies From This Mini Stationery Mall In Aundh
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kerala Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Kerala Fast Food

Craving Malabari Food? Kerala Fast Food In Aundh Is Where You Need To Be
Aundh
Food Stores
image - Kerala Stores
Food Stores

Kerala Stores

Mallus, Here's Where You Can Get Your Favourite Snacks & Groceries
Clothing Stores
image - Sukhiaatma
Clothing Stores

Sukhiaatma

Show Off Your Fandom With Custom-Made T-Shirts, Mugs & More
Aundh
Libraries
image - Jayakar Library
Libraries

Jayakar Library

This 60-Year-Old Library Is Digitising Over 5 Lakh Books & Making A New Reading Room For Students
Ganeshkhind
Clothing Stores
image - Tasta
Clothing Stores

Tasta

Lehengas, Sherwanis & Suits: This Store Will Get You Ready For The Wedding Season
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Aarve
Clothing Stores

Aarve

Bespoke Fashion: Get Lehengas Under 10K At This store
Aundh
Home Décor Stores
image - Starry Night
Home Décor Stores

Starry Night

Chandeliers, Mirrors & Lights: Up Your Home Decor With This Studio
Aundh
