Ganeshkhind

Casual Dining
image - Frozen Monkey
Casual Dining

Frozen Monkey

Get Free Shots & Student Discounts Only At This Bar On University Road
Ganeshkhind
Libraries
image - Jayakar Library
Libraries

Jayakar Library

This 60-Year-Old Library Is Digitising Over 5 Lakh Books & Making A New Reading Room For Students
Ganeshkhind
Bakeries
image - Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery
Bakeries

Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet Nostalgia: Our Visit To This 103-Year-Old Bakery In Aundh
Ganeshkhind
Schools & Colleges
image - Savitribai Phule Pune University
Schools & Colleges

Savitribai Phule Pune University

At This New Museum In Pune, You Will Have To Enter Through A British-Era Tunnel
Ganeshkhind
Stationery Stores
image - Leader Stationers
Stationery Stores

Leader Stationers

Art & Craft Lovers, Get Awesome Supplies From This Mini Stationery Mall In Aundh
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Aarve
Clothing Stores

Aarve

Bespoke Fashion: Get Lehengas Under 10K At This store
Aundh
Home Décor Stores
image - Starry Night
Home Décor Stores

Starry Night

Chandeliers, Mirrors & Lights: Up Your Home Decor With This Studio
Aundh
Casual Dining
image - Chop Chop - Wok To Go
Casual Dining

Chop Chop - Wok To Go

Bigger & Better: Chop Chop's Second Outlet Features A Dine-In Space & New Menu
Aundh
Cosmetics Stores
image - Pure Elements
Cosmetics Stores

Pure Elements

Treat Your Skin To Natural Products From This Homegrown Brand
Aundh
Classes & Workshops
image - Ekattha - The Design Faktory
Classes & Workshops

Ekattha - The Design Faktory

A Studio, Workshops & More: This Co-Working Space In Pune Is Built For Artists
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Utsav
Clothing Stores

Utsav

Get Yourself A Beautiful Dress From This Multi-Brand Store In Aundh
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kibbeh
Fast Food Restaurants

Kibbeh

If Shawarma Is Your Guilty Pleasure Then You Must Check Out This Tiny Space In Aundh
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Tasta
Clothing Stores

Tasta

Lehengas, Sherwanis & Suits: This Store Will Get You Ready For The Wedding Season
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Sukhiaatma
Clothing Stores

Sukhiaatma

Show Off Your Fandom With Custom-Made T-Shirts, Mugs & More
Aundh
Food Stores
image - Kerala Stores
Food Stores

Kerala Stores

Mallus, Here's Where You Can Get Your Favourite Snacks & Groceries
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kerala Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Kerala Fast Food

Craving Malabari Food? Kerala Fast Food In Aundh Is Where You Need To Be
Aundh
Cafes
image - Cafe Dip
Cafes

Cafe Dip

From Cheesy Party Rings To Potato Skins, Indulge In Yummy Food At This Cafe
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe Arabia
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Arabia

Appetizing Arabian Food For A Perfect Arabian Night
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Jai Hind
Clothing Stores

Jai Hind

Handwoven Shoes To Flat Caps: 5 Classy Finds That Every Man Must Own
Aundh
Boutiques
image - Sneha Adwani Design Studio
Boutiques

Sneha Adwani Design Studio

Peplum Kurtis & Semi-Stitched Ethnic Wear: This Boutique Redefines Elegance
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
image - La Kheer Deli
Dessert Parlours

La Kheer Deli

Brownie, Gulkhand & More: La Kheer Serves Gourmet Rice Pudding With A Twist, Only On Weekends
Aundh
Classes & Workshops
image - Tugbug Children's Center
Classes & Workshops

Tugbug Children's Center

This Organic & Eco-Friendly Activity Centre Will Blow Your Mind!
Aundh
Casual Dining
image - Fabcafe
Casual Dining

Fabcafe

This Quaint Restaurant By Fabindia Gives A Healthy Twist To Modern Cuisine
Aundh
Spas
image - Meshail Unisex Salon & Spa
Spas

Meshail Unisex Salon & Spa

We Found An Ice Cream Mani-Pedi Treatment In Pune & You Should Try It
Aundh
