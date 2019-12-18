Katraj

Casual Dining
image - Ahilyadevi's Thali
Casual Dining

Ahilyadevi's Thali

Drop By Ahilyadevi's Thali For Authentic Maharashtrian Food & Drinks
Katraj
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

Learn About The Animal Kingdom With A Visit To Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park In Katraj
Katraj
Food Stores
image - Pranaah Organics
Food Stores

Pranaah Organics

Green Lifestyle: Eat Organic & Healthy From Pranaah's Farm-Fresh Produce
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
image - Janki's Women Wear
Clothing Stores

Janki's Women Wear

Festive Emergency? This Store Will Stitch A Stunning Outfit Within 2 Days
Kondhwa Budruk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Misal Darbar
Fast Food Restaurants

Misal Darbar

Enjoy Varities of Missal At Missal Darbar!
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bahiram Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Bahiram Handi

Authentic Bahiram Handi (Vidharbha Style)
Dhankawadi
Gift Shops
image - Handwerkunst
Gift Shops

Handwerkunst

Get Your Hands On These Beautiful Artworks And Handmade Gifts
Bibvewadi
Boutiques
image - Kimaaya's Silhouette
Boutiques

Kimaaya's Silhouette

From Everyday Wear To Bridal: This Store In Kondhwa Is A Haven For Ethnic Wear
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Yenna Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Yenna Dosa

Dosas & All Things South Indian Are Just Prefect At This Outlet
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kalyan Bhel
Fast Food Restaurants

Kalyan Bhel

Dosas, Pani Puri And More: Kalyan Bhel Is The Old Favourite That's Still Winning
Bibvewadi
Cafes
image - Snow Cafe
Cafes

Snow Cafe

Stay Fresh With Shaved-Ice Desserts From Taiwan & The Philippines At This Cafe
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
image - Tulsi - The Women's Avenue
Clothing Stores

Tulsi - The Women's Avenue

Royal & Trendy: This Store Is A Heaven For Silk Sarees & Dresses
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salty Bites
Fast Food Restaurants

Salty Bites

Tornados, Waffles, Frankies & More: Save This Place For When You're Broke
Bibvewadi
Accessories
image - Gowma
Accessories

Gowma

Sling Your Style: These Vegan-Leather Bags Are Absolutely Chic
Bibvewadi
Boutiques
image - Queen
Boutiques

Queen

Frills, Laces & Sparkle: This Designer Studio Has Redefined Fusion Ethnic Fashion
Bibvewadi
Casual Dining
image - Ahilyadevi's Thali
Casual Dining

Ahilyadevi's Thali

Gorge On Solapuri Mutton Thali: This Is One Of The Best One's In Pune
Boutiques
image - La Robe
Boutiques

La Robe

Aztec-Print Bags, Juttis & Tops: Check-Out This Store For Funky Stuff
Maharshi Nagar
Boutiques
image - Corsage
Boutiques

Corsage

Chic & Affordable: Choose From 1500 Varieties Of Kurtis At This Store
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
image - Manali Style Hive
Clothing Stores

Manali Style Hive

Winter Brides, Look Like A Celeb At Your Wedding With This Label
Gultekdi
Casual Dining
image - Apni Rasoi
Casual Dining

Apni Rasoi

Dig Into A Scrumptious Homely Meal At This Restaurant In Bibwewadi
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mankar Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Mankar Dosa

Mankar Vs Ravi: Whose Bizarre Dosa Varieties Do You Love More?
Kondhwa
Home Décor Stores
image - Art Sutra Studio
Home Décor Stores

Art Sutra Studio

This Place Has The Quirkiest Collection Of Hand-Painted Shoes & Doodle Art Notebooks, Starting At INR 200
