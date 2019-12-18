Explore
Katraj
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Katraj
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Food Stores
Gyms
Tourist Attractions
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ahilyadevi's Thali
Drop By Ahilyadevi's Thali For Authentic Maharashtrian Food & Drinks
Katraj
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park
Learn About The Animal Kingdom With A Visit To Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park In Katraj
Katraj
Food Stores
Food Stores
Pranaah Organics
Green Lifestyle: Eat Organic & Healthy From Pranaah's Farm-Fresh Produce
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Janki's Women Wear
Festive Emergency? This Store Will Stitch A Stunning Outfit Within 2 Days
Kondhwa Budruk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Misal Darbar
Enjoy Varities of Missal At Missal Darbar!
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bahiram Handi
Authentic Bahiram Handi (Vidharbha Style)
Dhankawadi
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Handwerkunst
Get Your Hands On These Beautiful Artworks And Handmade Gifts
Bibvewadi
Boutiques
Boutiques
Kimaaya's Silhouette
From Everyday Wear To Bridal: This Store In Kondhwa Is A Haven For Ethnic Wear
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Yenna Dosa
Dosas & All Things South Indian Are Just Prefect At This Outlet
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kalyan Bhel
Dosas, Pani Puri And More: Kalyan Bhel Is The Old Favourite That's Still Winning
Bibvewadi
Cafes
Cafes
Snow Cafe
Stay Fresh With Shaved-Ice Desserts From Taiwan & The Philippines At This Cafe
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tulsi - The Women's Avenue
Royal & Trendy: This Store Is A Heaven For Silk Sarees & Dresses
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salty Bites
Tornados, Waffles, Frankies & More: Save This Place For When You're Broke
Bibvewadi
Accessories
Accessories
Gowma
Sling Your Style: These Vegan-Leather Bags Are Absolutely Chic
Bibvewadi
Boutiques
Boutiques
Queen
Frills, Laces & Sparkle: This Designer Studio Has Redefined Fusion Ethnic Fashion
Bibvewadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ahilyadevi's Thali
Gorge On Solapuri Mutton Thali: This Is One Of The Best One's In Pune
Boutiques
Boutiques
La Robe
Aztec-Print Bags, Juttis & Tops: Check-Out This Store For Funky Stuff
Maharshi Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Corsage
Chic & Affordable: Choose From 1500 Varieties Of Kurtis At This Store
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Manali Style Hive
Winter Brides, Look Like A Celeb At Your Wedding With This Label
Gultekdi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Apni Rasoi
Dig Into A Scrumptious Homely Meal At This Restaurant In Bibwewadi
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mankar Dosa
Mankar Vs Ravi: Whose Bizarre Dosa Varieties Do You Love More?
Kondhwa
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Art Sutra Studio
This Place Has The Quirkiest Collection Of Hand-Painted Shoes & Doodle Art Notebooks, Starting At INR 200
