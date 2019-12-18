Explore
Kondhwa Budruk
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kondhwa Budruk
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Shoe Stores
Food Stores
Bakeries
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Janki's Women Wear
Festive Emergency? This Store Will Stitch A Stunning Outfit Within 2 Days
Kondhwa Budruk
Gyms
Gyms
Folk Fitness
This Fitness Centre In NIBM Adds Bihu & Bhangra To Daily Workout Regime
Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Seekh Paratha
Gorge On The Best Seekh Kabab & Nalli Nihari In Kondhwa - Bombay Seekh Paratha
Kondhwa
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Agrabah
Let Your Magic Carpet Fly You To This Aladdin-Themed Restaurant On NIBM Road
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Zaytun Restaurant & Cafe
Delish Food At A Pocket Friendly Price In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Bakeries
Bakeries
Magic Oven
With A Variety Of Flavours Of Yummy Cakes,Bookmark This Place In Salunkhe Vihar
Salunke Vihar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sapna's Kalanjali
Add A Western Touch To Your Ethnic-Wear With Designs From This Label
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Becky's Binging Bay
Binge On Rarely Found & Traditionally Prepared Delicacies At Becky's Binging Bay
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jashn
Hungry After Partying All Night? This Eatery Stays Open Till 4 AM
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes
Community Cafe
Beautiful Ambience & Yum Food At This Cafe In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes
Bhambal Bee's Cafe
From Naanzza To Sandzza, This cafe Has The Best Pizza Sandwich Fusion In Pune
Kondhwa
Museums
Museums
Subhash Sanas Vintage Car Museum
Imagine You're A Part Of Downton Abbey With A Visit To This Vintage Car Museum
Lulla Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Virsa - The Designer Boutique
Shop Here If You've Got A Big Fat Indian Wedding To Attend
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soulted Stories
Visit Soulted Stories For A Lunch Date Or Just To Work Out Of Cutesy Cafe
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes
Country Roads Cafe
Chill With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks At Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant
Wanowrie
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Capoeira
Tired Of Gyms? This Brazilian Martial Art Will Help You Lose 500 Calories In An Hour
Salons
Salons
Bizarre-The Salon
Don't Play Safe: Give Your Hair A Unicorn Colour Makeover
Lulla Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Lado
Get Pretty Kurtis & Cotton Dresses At This Shop For INR 1,000 Upward
Wanowrie
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre
Meet People With Diverse Backgrounds At This Hidden Cultural Centre
Lulla Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Trendy Flea
Slings, Totes & Clutches: The Bags From This Store Are Chic & Affordable
Wanowrie
Food Stores
Food Stores
Dorabjee's
Pune Oldest Supermarket Sells Fine Wine, Gourmet Food Products, Cold Cut Meat & More
Kondhwa
