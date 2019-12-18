Kondhwa Budruk

Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Janki's Women Wear

Festive Emergency? This Store Will Stitch A Stunning Outfit Within 2 Days
Kondhwa Budruk
Gyms
Gyms

Folk Fitness

This Fitness Centre In NIBM Adds Bihu & Bhangra To Daily Workout Regime
Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Seekh Paratha

Gorge On The Best Seekh Kabab & Nalli Nihari In Kondhwa - Bombay Seekh Paratha
Kondhwa
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Agrabah

Let Your Magic Carpet Fly You To This Aladdin-Themed Restaurant On NIBM Road
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Zaytun Restaurant & Cafe

Delish Food At A Pocket Friendly Price In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Bakeries
Bakeries

Magic Oven

With A Variety Of Flavours Of Yummy Cakes,Bookmark This Place In Salunkhe Vihar
Salunke Vihar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Sapna's Kalanjali

Add A Western Touch To Your Ethnic-Wear With Designs From This Label
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Becky's Binging Bay

Binge On Rarely Found & Traditionally Prepared Delicacies At Becky's Binging Bay
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Jashn

Hungry After Partying All Night? This Eatery Stays Open Till 4 AM
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes

Community Cafe

Beautiful Ambience & Yum Food At This Cafe In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes

Bhambal Bee's Cafe

From Naanzza To Sandzza, This cafe Has The Best Pizza Sandwich Fusion In Pune
Kondhwa
Museums
Museums

Subhash Sanas Vintage Car Museum

Imagine You're A Part Of Downton Abbey With A Visit To This Vintage Car Museum
Lulla Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques

Virsa - The Designer Boutique

Shop Here If You've Got A Big Fat Indian Wedding To Attend
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Soulted Stories

Visit Soulted Stories For A Lunch Date Or Just To Work Out Of Cutesy Cafe
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes

Country Roads Cafe

Chill With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks At Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant
Wanowrie
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios

Capoeira

Tired Of Gyms? This Brazilian Martial Art Will Help You Lose 500 Calories In An Hour
Salons
Salons

Bizarre-The Salon

Don't Play Safe: Give Your Hair A Unicorn Colour Makeover
Lulla Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques

Lado

Get Pretty Kurtis & Cotton Dresses At This Shop For INR 1,000 Upward
Wanowrie
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres

Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre

Meet People With Diverse Backgrounds At This Hidden Cultural Centre
Lulla Nagar
Accessories
Accessories

Trendy Flea

Slings, Totes & Clutches: The Bags From This Store Are Chic & Affordable
Wanowrie
Food Stores
Food Stores

Dorabjee's

Pune Oldest Supermarket Sells Fine Wine, Gourmet Food Products, Cold Cut Meat & More
Kondhwa
