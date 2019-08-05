No Kidding! This Rooftop Lounge Has Happy Hours On Weekends

We're sure you must have heard about happy hours during day time. Imagine the same deals being offered on a weekend night? We kid you not, Madari - The Crazy Bar in Balewadi has some exciting of deals for those who like to shimmy and party. Situated on a rooftop, the vibe of this place is cool, crazy and simply awesome! If you are a big fan of cocktails, you are in for a treat. They not only serve the classics, but also some specials like Buddha (aged) cocktails that include the old fashioned classics with a twist. Whether it is your post-work drink or a crazy Saturday night out, you will fall for the booze menu. Starting at just INR 100, gulp down the shooters and kickstart your celebrations. When drinking, make sure you nibble on the yummy bar bites. You will love the bar potato popcorns, stuffed chicken onion rings, wild mushroom dumplings and pop cigars. The cuisines range from Indian, continental, Oriental, Italian and much more. If everyone in your gang has different tastes, your table will look merrier with a lot of options from across cuisines. Our favourite are the large plates that has pad Thai, veggies and steaks. Do not miss the Madari special gooey cake and dragon chocolate mousse. You will love the comfortable sofa seating with multiple cushions. Most weekend parties here start at midnight and go on till wee hours. Live your prime and party hard at this gorgeous destination.