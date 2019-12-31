Design Your Own Ethiopian Platter: Enjoy DIY Mesobs At Abysssinian

Make Your Own Mesob At Abysssinian

₹ 599 only

Sun - Tue | 1-31 Dec, 2019

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Abyssinian

Address: Gera Serenity, Next To Starbucks, Off North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

What's Happening

Break free from the culinary monotony and try out a different cuisine altogether. Visit Abyssinian, Pune's first exclusive Ethiopian restaurant at KP and relish the authentic mesob. Wait, here's a twist! This time, you can design your own mesob and eat only what you wish to eat.

You can choose around 8 veg or non-veg dishes. Our favourites include Mandassi, Kitfo, Fosolia, Misir Wot, Ingunday Tibs, Shiro, Doro Tibs and the national Ethiopian dish Doro Wot. These dishes can be eaten along with Injera - a spongy Ethiopian bread.

How's The Venue

Abyssinian is Pune's first exclusive Ethiopian restaurant situated in Koregaon Park. They are known to serve food in a Mesob and encourage community meals.

Pro-Tip

Do not forget to have a great Ethiopian coffee experience after your meal. It is done is three stages.

Price

₹599 only

