Design Your Own Ethiopian Platter: Enjoy DIY Mesobs At Abysssinian

Break free from the culinary monotony and try out a different cuisine altogether. Visit Abyssinian, Pune's first exclusive Ethiopian restaurant at KP and relish the authentic mesob. Wait, here's a twist! This time, you can design your own mesob and eat only what you wish to eat.

You can choose around 8 veg or non-veg dishes. Our favourites include Mandassi, Kitfo, Fosolia, Misir Wot, Ingunday Tibs, Shiro, Doro Tibs and the national Ethiopian dish Doro Wot. These dishes can be eaten along with Injera - a spongy Ethiopian bread.

