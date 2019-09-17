Your One Stop Destination For All Things Quirky And Cute And Affordable

Who doesn't like quirky knick knacks? Especially if they are affordable! Japan's all-time favourite fashion and lifestyle brand Miniso opened it's very first outlet in Pune at the Amanora Mall. Miniso has been a crowd favourite in almost every country it is located in and when it came to Pune, we just couldn’t control our excitement. Quirky stationery, planners, toys, cushions, bottles, household items, bags, cosmetics, digital items and even fashion accessories - this brand has it all. Colourful, durable and reasonable - these three things sum up their products perfectly. The rates at this store is what surprises everybody. You can shop a bag full of your favourite items for less than INR 1,500. They earphones starting at INR 200, neck pillows for INR 300 and many more daily use items that are usually overpriced.

Are you in a gifting dilemma? Head to this store without a second thought. We love the fact that the store has a lot of options for everyone. If you are looking to shop for unconventional items that are not easily available in other stores, make a stop at this shop and choose amongst the various options they have for you. We recommend you check out their stationery and cosmetic sets that make for a perfect gift. If you have kids, we are sure they will go crazy over the toys and prop items section especially their signature Hello Kitty collection. Be it any occasion, gifting and shopping will not be a problem.