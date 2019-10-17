Need A Picnic Idea? Head To This Scenic Waterfall Near Pune

Good music, long drive, scenic views, windmills, waterfalls, and good food - if this is your idea of a one day picnic, then Thoseghar Falls is a perfect choice. Located around 30km away from Satara, it takes about three and a half hours to reach this waterfall from Pune. The ideal time to head here is during monsoons and due to the prolonged monsoon this year, there is a lot of greenery around, even in October. There are 2 parts of the waterfall - One where you see a big waterfall at a large distance and another part where you get a closer look at a smaller waterfall. There are very neat changing rooms available here for people wishing to get drenched in the water. People aren't allowed to go directly under the waterfall due to safety reasons, however, you can still enjoy water falling from a shorter height on to a boulder, which just feels like heavy rains. You can spot a lot of windmills along the way and also see glimpses of Urmodi Dam water.