Gowns, Kurtis & More: This Designer Studio Is All About Bespoke Fashion

We found a designer studio in Baner and it specialises in customised outfits. Head to N&M Designer Studio, a gorgeous studio that will give you a red carpet look in minutes. The brainchild of fashion stylist Nikita Murkute, this studio focusses on latest trends merged with traditional craftsmanship. The studio is nicely done up with sleek and minimalistic decor, and you can drop by to check out the collection. We suggest you call them up in advance to book a personal styling appointment. Starting at INR 2000, we found designer kurtis you could wear for festive occasions and other parties. There were gowns, sarees, anarkalis and other party wear as well. Talking about the party wear, it was elegant. You're guaranteed to look like a million bucks in these outfits. Who cares if your bank doesn't justify that look? You will also find sarees with a modern twist. You'll love the pieces with frill hems, mermaid hems and other trendy elements. This contemporary fashion label also stitches the outfit they design. The next time you are looking for a gorgeous piece of lehenga, you know where to go.