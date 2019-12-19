From Homedecor To Tableware: This Store In Pimpri Has Got It All

Green up your home or serve your dinner in style with all kinds of decor pieces from Om Shankar Collection in Pimpri.



Located near Sai Chowk, Om Shankar Collection is a one-stop-shop for home decor, tableware and even kitchen essentials. The store is a very simple one and is quite literally overflowing with commodities that can go anywhere in your home. You will find things for your balcony, lawns, dining room, living room and more.

At this store, we found a large collection figurines and idols. These were available in fibre, porcelain, crystal and other materials. The prices for them started at INR 250. For home, they also have vases, candle stands and many other things.

When it comes to tableware, they have dinner sets in porcelain and fibre. These sets are available in 12 and 18 pieces. The prices start at INR 1,000. You will also find stands to hold your cutlery. They also have other kitchen and dining essentials such as microwaveable containers, tiffin boxes and even thermoses. They also have water bottles and sippers in various shapes and sizes.

If you want to add a few plants to your home but can't really keep them alive, you will find artificial plants over here. They have creepers, climbers, potted plants and much more. The prices for them start at INR 250.