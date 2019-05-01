Wear Looks Off The Ramp: This Boutique's Designs Have Walked In Several Fashion Shows

We found a design studio on the busy Baner road and it's a hub for customised designs and tailoring. Having showcased its collections in several fashion shows, Parisha Atelier Studio has a beautiful range of outfits ranging from gowns to other elegant party wear. Run by Siddhi Tawade, a fashion designer by profession, this studio has handcrafted pieces which define luxury. We absolutely fell in love with the heavy ensembles. With designs like intricate thread work, zardozi, patchwork and heavy embroidery, these pieces will set the room on fire. Under INR 20,000, you can customise a heavy lehenga if you're a bride or her best friend. This season, peach and pink tones are in trend and the boutique has beautifully incorporated the hues in different styles. They constantly update their collection and make it season-friendly. You can keep a track on their social media to see their latest ramp looks. Drop by the gorgeous boutique and get yourself a red carpet look. Picture Credits: Official FB Page of the brand