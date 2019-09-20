Go For a Perfect Weekend Hike At This Gorgeous Fort In Monsoon

Monsoon is surely a favourite season for Punekars, since we have several forts and hill stations to visit and witness lush greenery. Lohagad fort is around 60 km from Pune and can be easily reached by car. It's a hike of around 300 steps and is a good workout we if we start our day with this. Steps will be a little slippery and it can get crowded during the rainy season, but the view from the top is worth all this! It's usually foggy and green at the top and there are a Shiva temple and a small pond. It's great to relax here with loved ones, enjoying a great view from this elevation. It takes approximately 2 hours to cover this place from the base. Many small shops sell Corn, Maggi, Hot Tea, and many snacks at the base and it's a perfect picnic.