Planning Your Next Staycation? Maybe This Mountain Retreat Will Rejuvenate And Lift Your Spirits!

Located at a distance of approx. 45km from the heart of the city, Malhar Machi overlooking the famous Mulshi Dam is a one hour drive from Pune, an ideal getaway for a relaxing weekend. The mountain retreat gives you the raw and rustic feeling of returning to a village. Unwind yourself in the luxurious cottages - premium and Maharaja to choose from or if you are travelling with a large group, their dormitory rooms is the best option to go for. Spend your lazy afternoon reading in the huts by the poolside or take a dip in the swimming pool or splurge a little to indulge in spa therapy. Even if you do none of this, the best you could do is take an afternoon nap in the peaceful surroundings and you will wake up fresh. A tour through the organic farm and herbal garden is a must. The resort serves delicious recipes made exclusively from the fresh farm produce, making sure you have healthy food while on vacation. Guests can engage themselves in activities like zipline, rifle shooting and archery in the garden while relishing the hot pakoras made at the live food counter. Evenings are perfect here. The setting sun paints the sky in shades of orange, red, pink and yellow. It is usually at this time around you can avail the benefits of a tractor ride or a horse ride. If you are an enthusiastic cyclist, pick up one of the cycles parked in the garden and go around cycling through the farms or ask the staff to take you for a tricycle ride. If you are an animal lover, find horses, Emu, ducks, and cows in our animal farm. Feed the animals or milk the cows, it is up to you to make the most of your time at the Devrai garden. Dinner is an exotic affair with live barbeque counter, music and bonfire and if requested, arrangements for a romantic candle dinner are also available. If you are travelling with a large group, they have a lounge and bar separately designed for corporate outings and weddings. What else do you need! So what are you waiting for? Head over to Malhar Machi for your next staycation.