Budget-Friendly Lehengas To Ace Your Fashion Game!

Clothing Stores

Rangoli Sarees

Budhwar Peth, Pune
3.9

Shan Bramha Complex, 2nd Floor, Shop 225, Laxmi Road, Budhwar Peth, Pune

    What Makes It Awesome?

    This shop is called “Rangoli Sarees” In Laxmi road near Bank of India. They have a 50% sale going on throughout the year! And for the most part, everything you fall in love with there is under 5K or 10K which is great for the details of the lehengas and the quality you get. Shopping for weddings could be a massive pain majorly because of the budget getting out of hand fear. This shop has a good variety for Sarees to Lehengas to everything you need to ace the wedding OOTDs and again in budget. Happy shopping!

    How Much Did It Cost?

    ₹3,000+

    Best To Go With?

    Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

