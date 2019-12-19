Green Lifestyle: Eat Organic & Healthy From Pranaah's Farm-Fresh Produce

Eat healthy, live healthy - that's the motto of Pranaah and it makes sure its patrons follow it too. Based out of Bibwewadi, this organic food and wellness store is all about farm-fresh products and healthy produce. From fresh fruits, grains to veggies - everything at Pranaah Organics is organic and grown on their farms. They also make healthy versions of our regular snacks which include crispies, fried snacks and much more. From fritters to chips to fried bites, make your tea time interesting with these healthy munchies. Love peaches? Find packaged peaches plucked fresh from trees. During summers, you will find typical Konkan mangoes as well. Other than that, you will find offbeat fruits like nectarines, passion fruit and different berries. Treat yourself for sticking to healthy lifestyle with some sweet treats. No, they are not harmful ones. Made without preservatives and chemicals, try out yummy nariyal barfi, chocolate burfi, mango-coconut barfi and much more. Try their black sesame seed laddu if you are craving for something sweet and healthy. You can also stock up your kitchen with superfoods such as rich cereals, grains and seeds. The delivery is efficient and quick. What are you waiting for? Check out their products and embrace a sustainable lifestyle. Picture source: Official FB Page of Pranaah