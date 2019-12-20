Be That Royal Dulha At Your Wedding With Attire From This Store

Having a royal style wedding? Then my friend, Raaya For Men is where you must shop for that #RoyalLook. From attires for a simple rokka to the grandest of receptions, Raaya has all kinds of ethic clothing for men. The best part is, you can not just shop here for yourself, but also for your dad, your nephew and basically every man in the family.



A huge store, located near Sarasbaug, Raaya is basically an all men's fashion emporium that has some marvellous ethnic designs with them. Right from a simple kurta for a small function during the wedding to an extravagant sherwani for a big event, they have all kinds of pieces available with them. They don't do individual designing however, there are few basic alterations services that they offer.

The store has a number of simple kurtas in silk, cotton, chiffon, linen and other materials. Some of there simple kurtas also have pieces that have a very basic embroidery done on them. These simple kurtas, if paired with a nice Nehru jacket (beautifully embroidered), will definitely make you stand out at any event that you wear it to. The kurtas are available in individual styles and are also sold in sets. These sets are available with a kurta, a dhoti, or even a pyjama. The prices for these kurtas start at INR 1,200.

If you are looking for something heavier, they have a wide range of sherwanis, bandhgalas, Jodhpuris and other styles. They also have a number of pieces in Indo-Western wear as well. The store also has a large collection of tuxedos, suits and other formal wear.