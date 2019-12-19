Festive, Wedding To Casual Cool: Men, Find Multiple Styles At This Khadki Store

Regal dressing never goes out of style. Head to Khadki Bazaar to shop for the upcoming wedding festivities and make heads turn with your style. Rajgharana, a legendary store is all set to spoil you with a choice of bespoke clothing for men and women. They have an exclusive standalone store right in the middle of the buzzing Khadki bazaar. The collection, on the other hand, is bespoke and boasts of well-tailored bandhgalas, sherwanis, Jodhpuri jackets, trench coats, waistcoats, trousers and more for men and kurtis, dresses, lehenga cholis for women. The designs are neat and sharp, and perfect for those who want to impress with well tailored outfits. From silk to cotton and flannel, there's a lot to choose from in terms of shades and patterns. The pricing range starts at INR 500 only and goes up depending upon the experimentation with the fabrics. The store also emphasises on tailor-made formal wear although there are very few ready-to-wear pieces. You can either select from that or get something custom-made for weddings and allied events. Our favourites include their collection of cotton khadi kurta-pyjama sets which come in vibrant hues. Secondly, if you do not prefer traditional outfits, you can always find pastel suits and smart blazers which look trendy and up your cool quotient. They also have a section for women's wear. Festive sarees, designer sarees, ghagra cholis, fancy suit sets, kurti-palazzo sets - you name it and they will have it. Starting at INR 1500, you can find heavy dresses that have mehendi and sangeet vibes. The daily wear kurtis in cotton, silk and chiffon range between INR 500 - INR 999. Not just that, they also deal in different kinds of sarees in wholesale prices. This wedding season, we recommend you to stock up! Drop by the store for all things chic. You can also check out their designs on their social media handle.