From Traditional To Everyday Wear Pieces: Find All Kinds Of Jewellery At These Stores

img-gallery-featured

Whether you are looking to invest in gold, diamond, silver or just looking for something to accessorise your outfit. These jewellery stores in and around Swargate are fill for all kinds of bling-needs. From everyday wear to traditional pieces, these stores have got it all.

Kothari Diamonds & Jewels

Known for their brilliant diamond collections, Kothari Diamonds and Jewels in Narayan Peth is a trusted name for diamond jewellery in Pune. The brand is known for using polished diamonds, kundan stones, diamond dust and various other types of diamonds in their jewellery. Their jewellery is also created with a blend of traditional and contemporary designs.

Jewellery Shops

Kothari Diamonds & Jewels

4.3

Saraswati Niwas, Shop 13 & 14, Laxmi Road, Narayan Peth, Pune

image-map-default

Parmar Jewellery

Like a traditional family jeweller, Parmar Jewellery is known for their handcrafted fine pieces in gold, silver, diamonds and pearls. The store also does customisation of the pieces on request. You will also find a number of everyday wearable jewellery pieces in silver starting at just INR 700. 

Jewellery Shops

Parmar Jewellers

4.3

Sugandha Complex, 500 & 501-B, Near Apollo Theatre, Somwar Peth, Pune

image-map-default

Nagarkar Jewels & Gems Pvt. Ltd. (Nagarkar Saraf)

A homegrown brand, Nagarkar Jewels & Gems which is famously also known as Nagarkar Saraf, is a trusted brand for gold among Punekars. The brand is generally associated with customised gold, diamonds and pearl jewellery. They are also known for their traditional collection. They also have some beautiful silver idols, utensils and accessories.

Jewellery Shops

Nagarkar Jewels & Gems

5.0

1505, Opp. Canara Bank, Karandiikar Road, Sadashiv Peth, Pune

image-map-default

CSC Jewellery Frames

Get your hands on some really cool silver and gold jewellery from CSC Jewellery Frames. The store, located in Raviwar Peth has a good collection of traditional as well as contemporary jewellery in silver. They also have the 3-d frames of gods from various religions made in silver and gold.

Jewellery Shops

CSC Jewellery Frames

3.8

524, Near Tamboli Masjid, Raviwar Peth, Pune

image-map-default

Payal Jewellery

Located near Apollo theatre, Payal Jewellery has a good range of jewellery for women and men. You will find a number of earrings, chains, necklace sets, bangles, kadas and much more over here. Men can also find a number of bracelets, rings and chains. You can also get pieces customised from here.   


Jewellery Shops

Payal Jewellers

3.8

336, Near Apollo Theatre Chowk, Kem Road, Rasta Peth, Pune

image-map-default