Old Is Gold: This Antique Furniture Store In Sangamvadi Will Make You Agree

There's one thing that always leaves an impression on your guests and that is some furniture. And what better than some antique furniture to leave that long lasting impression? We have found Royal Furniture that is just the store for you. Located in Sangamvadi, Royal Furniture is a cute little store near the bus stop in the area and can be spotted easily. The store has a number of beautiful pieces from which, some of the pieces are nearly a 100-years-old. The best part is, you can also get customised furniture at nominal or no cost. You will find things for almost every room of your house. However, they don't have beds with them. But you will find side tables, coffee tables, almiras, cabinets and more. At this store, we found a bunch of things such as wall units, wardrobes, corner tables, dining tables, trunks and much more. We found a trunk that was built in the year 1922 and is a jewellery box. It’s such a pretty piece and you can use it to store a number of things along with jewellery. It’s obviously hand made and is priced for INR 25,000 + you can get a discount as well. We also found some really pretty double door and single door wardrobes over here. These were priced starting at INR 28,000. They also have sofa sets, which include a three seater sofa with two arm chairs and a coffee table. This set was priced at INR 55,000. You can get the cushions of the sofa made according to your choice. Along with antique pieces, they also have new furniture with them. The prices for the new furniture starts at INR 9,000. They also provide free delivery. But if you are getting it shipped to places like Wakad, PCMC and other places away from Sangamvadi, they might charge some fees for that.