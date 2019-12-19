Tribal, Traditional & Contemporary: Find All Kinds Of Accessories At This Store In Kothrud

Find accessories from head to toe at Samarth Imitation Jewellery Store in Kothrud. From jewellery designed with tassels to some pieces made out of wood, this store has all kinds of jewellery starting at a humble INR 10. A humble stall, it's run entirely by an all women staff and has a massive collection of all kinds of accessories. The store has jewellery, hair pins, neck pieces, earrings, clips, a few traditional pieces among other things. The store proudly boasts that it's a stop for women of all age groups. The store has a huge collection of earnings and studs. There are jhumkas, tassel earrings, tops and even piercing earrings that a lot of you wear around your earlobe. There are also earrings that you can wear on everyday basis and also those that you would wear occasionally. The prices of earrings start at INR 10 and goes up to INR 250. If you are a fan of amulets, chokers and necklaces, you have to check out their collection. At this store you will find owl pendant necklaces starting at INR 100. There are necklaces in oxidised silver, gold, bronze among metals. You will also find a few pieces of traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. There are also chokers available in laces. The store has a number of options in bracelets and bangles. The major dominance in their bracelet and bangle collection seems to be inspired from tribal jewellery. Hence, most of these pieces are in silver. We found a number for kadas that were engraved, beaten and even painted. The prices for these start at INR 100. If you are someone who likes hair pins and clips, you have to check out this place. They have over 100 varieties in hair pins and clips. There are your regular tik-tok pins, banana clips, butterfly clip and options. There are pins which have fake roses attached to it which look extremely real. There are also hair buns available. In a very selected variety, they also have mang teekas. The prices for these hair accessories starts at INR 50. Some of the jewellery of the store is sourced from different parts of the country where as some of their collection is handmade. Hence, if there is some kind of a customisation that you want to be done, that can be done here.