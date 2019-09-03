Get In Touch With Your Feminine Side At This Dance School In Kalyani Nagar

Who said only going to the gym can make you fit? Yes, eating healthy and exercising is vital to stay fit but there are many ways to exercise without going through a gruelling gym workout. It’s said that dancing is one of the best ways to stay healthy as it makes your heart happy. Shimmer Belly Dance by Pooja is a great class to attend if you are looking to stay fit while exploring the feminine side of you.

Pooja is a trained belly dancer who is pretty well known in Pune. With Shimmer Belly Dance, she aims to empower her students by teaching them how to face daily issues with zest and confidence. Belly dancing is an art form that is known to bring out the finer aspects of one’s personality. It is also believed that a normal belly dancing session can help one loose up to 300 calories. Isn’t that the best of both worlds?

You can book your sessions per day for INR 300 online or avail their monthly packages starting at INR 2,500. Pooja encourages her students to wear what makes them feel beautiful and empowered. So make sure when you visit, you are wearing some sexy, feel-good and flowy clothes.