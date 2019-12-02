Ganesh Bhel: Everyone has visited this place once in life for sure. I visited it a few days ago on FC road. The ambience was nice the sitting area was quite less but the taste was amazing. We had masala dosa, sev pav, aloo chat, sev Puri. The taste was lit. I loved this place and the rates were to pocket-friendly.
Low On Cash? This Outlet On Fc Road Is Here As A Saviour!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On Ganesh Bhel
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)