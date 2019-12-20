With Pretty Ambience & Yum Food, This Outlet Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

I wish I had more stars to rate The IT City Bar-B-Q. This is so far my favourite place in Pune. The ambience is super duper lit. I entered the place and it was just wow. Every single corner of this restaurant is clickable. But the ambience is not the only this which I loved. Their drinks are just wow. Made to perfection and food and it's presentation just made my day. It's a perfect place to spend some quality time. And I must say if u wanna impress someone then you should take that person to this place. Rest assured.