With Pretty Ambience & Yum Food, This Outlet Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

Casual Dining

The IT City Bar-B-Q

Hinjewadi, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 257/1/1-A, Near Raj Laxmi Petrol Pump, Phase 2 Road, Hinjewadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

I wish I had more stars to rate The IT City Bar-B-Q. This is so far my favourite place in Pune. The ambience is super duper lit. I entered the place and it was just wow. Every single corner of this restaurant is clickable. But the ambience is not the only this which I loved. Their drinks are just wow. Made to perfection and food and it's presentation just made my day. It's a perfect place to spend some quality time. And I must say if u wanna impress someone then you should take that person to this place. Rest assured.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

