Tackle The Hills With Camping Equipment And More From This Koregaon Park Store

Sporting Goods Stores

Tacklers

Koregaon Park, Pune
5.0

Burning Ghat Road, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

When it comes to camping and tackling equipments, you don’t really find many options spread over the city. Tacklers in Koregaon Park however takes care of all your camping and hardware needs. Started in 1973, Tacklers started out of a passion to provide customers with durable and well-engineered lifting tools, tackles and other appliances. 

Their services include giving scaffolds on rent, authorised service centre and in-house testing. Getting things on rent is always more affordable as you don’t have a commitment to deal with even if you don’t need the equipment. The store stocks up on all camping and hardware gears. From rigging products, lifting slings, lifting equipments, ladders for industrial and domestic use, scaffolding, hydraulic material handling and much. The rates of these products depend on the brand they are associated with however tacklers has a varied range of products to fit your budget. 

The shopkeepers at this store are super helpful and patient. You can take their help in understanding a product if you can’t or ask them to find you the best option, they’ll do it all happily. If you are looking for special camping gears, they also stock up on different sorts of tents, locks and bolts.

Pro Tip

If you are looking for a particular product that’s not on display at the store, you can simply talk to the staff there and if they are associated with that brand, they will get the product specially delivered for you. 

