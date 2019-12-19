You'll Be Tempted To Redecorate After Checking Out This Home-Decor Store

There's a furniture studio in Koregaon Park and we bet you will be tempted to redecorate your space. Studio Fifi has a strong team of designers who have meticulously combined modern as well as conventional designs and come up with innovative home-decor and home accessories. From Nordic sofas to ottomans, sparkle cushions to symmetrical drawer chests, the home accessories are made with precision and modern techniques. They keep updating their collection: the latest one being Lyon - a modern dining table with geometric design and four chairs. As minimalism is trendy these days, the furniture is mainly in geometrical designs and there are some asymmetrical pieces, which will add a dash of freshness and make your room look contemporary. We love their lantern and lamp range. Elegant, modern and sleek, your home is sure to stand out with their lighting range. If you're looking for linens, cushion covers among other items, why go for plain covers? Add sparkle to your seating area with sequinned cushions that have been made using a special technology. If you have a particular design in your mind, you can contact them and customise all your home accessories. The studio makes sure to recreate your dream space. Picture Credits: FB Page of The Fifi Store.