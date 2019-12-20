This Cloud Kitchen At Viman Nagar Delivers Killer Authentic Dum Biryani!

"Biryani Kingdom - Where Biryani is the king". Wow! What a caption, this itself motivates me in ordering and trying out their Biryani. This place really serves delicious all types of Authentic Dum Biryani (Chicken/Mutton/Veg). I recently ordered Chicken Dum Biryani for Lunch at Rs. 150/-. My order was delivered within the estimated time and was really hot. The quantity of Biryani was good to serve a single person. I seriously loved their packaging. They deliver biryani in Microwave safe pack containers. It's just awesome if you are working or in a meeting, you can microwave the biryani anytime and have it hot. Coming towards the food. Biryani was cooked in pure ghee, just loved the aroma of spices & herbs used. The Biryani was medium spicy served with Raita and had a moderate amount of chicken pieces in it. The chicken was well marinated and tender. The rice too used was good quality long grain Basmati rice. Biryani all together was slow cooked on charcoal. In every single bite of biryani, I could feel the essence. Overall, I liked the delivery, packaging and this Mouth-watering, appetizing Chicken biryani.