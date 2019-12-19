Sarees, Kurtis, Dresses & More: This Store In Pimpri Has Got It All

Whether you need something to drape up for an upcoming wedding or for everyday wear, Vimal Sons in Pimpri has got all kinds of clothing for you.



The store is located near to Sai Chowk in Pimpri and is a very old-fashioned store. Fortunately enough, along with cling for women, they also have clothing for men. But, the men's collection is restricted to only to fabrics. However, the women's clothing is pretty vast and extensive.

They have a number of salwar-suits, and kurtis. These are available in everyday wear styles and in designs that are suitable for various special occasions. You will find kurtis in plain and simple designs and some in very elaborate designs as well. They have salwar-suits in knee length, anarkalis which come in full as well as half length. They also have Punjabi suits. The prices for these clothing start at INR 800 and can go up to INR 10,000.

In spite of the good collection of kurtis and salwar-suits, what really catches your attention over here is their sarees. The store has a number of beautiful pieces in cotton, chiffon, silk, raw silk and much more. They have Banarasi sarees, Paithanis, Kanjeevarams, Balucharis and much more. Along with traditional pieces, they also have a few contemporary designs. The prices for the sarees starts from a humble INR 500.