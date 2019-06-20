Tour & Shop Pune’s Culture At This Store In Shaniwar Peth That Aims To Save Dying Art

In association with INTACH ‘s Pune chapter, Warsaa - The Heritage Store is safeguarding the city’s culture. The store has commodities that are a perfect blend of craftsmanship of the bygone era with a hint of contemporary styles. If you are a fan of all things antique, this store is going to be your heaven.



Situated inside Pune’s iconic landmark: Shaniwarwada, Warsaa is a heritage store that is trying to keep a number of lost art forms of Pune alive. The store is designed in a manner to give you the feel of an old rustic house in the rural areas of Maharashtra. You will also notice that the walls are made up of black stone, which adds to an old-school vibe.

The store’s major aim is to promote the city’s original crafts, environ and heritage. In order to achieve this, the store works with a number of craftsmen across the state and tries to compile heritage skills with contemporary needs. The store is also not-for- profit and all proceeds are utilised to revitalise lost or dying art forms.

They divide their commodities into four major categories which are, fabric products, metal-ware, terracotta products and jewellery. From their products made from cloth, you will find a number of items such as bags (potlis, totes and slings), wallets, folders, stationery, cushion covers, quilts and much more. The cloth is indigenous to the state of Maharashtra and majorly consists of khaan fabric and Puneri cotton.

From their metal collection, the store has a number of utensils, water containers, antique show pieces, toys and much more. We found a scale size model of the traditional water heater called as 'bumba'. The store also has a number of glazed and unglazed pottery options. You will also find a wide range of traditional Maharashtrian imitation jewellery such as thushi, nath, chincha-peth and all other types.

The store also hosts the city’s art works by local artists. They also have a really thick book that talks about Pune’s history.