Winter Brides, Look Like A Celeb At Your Wedding With This Label

Manali Style Hive is a label that you need to own for two major reasons. First, their ethnic clothing game is on point. Secondly, there is everything for everyone, suiting all the budgets. When in Bibvewadi, make a point to shop at this stylish boutique to shine this wedding season. Starting at INR 5,000, there are designer lehengas of different beautiful patterns that go up to INR 85,000. If you want to get your lehenga customised, you can do so. We absolutely love the hand-worked fabrics that they use for stitching. They don't exactly have a full-fledged western collection, however, you can check out the Indo-Western picks such as plain kurti and palazzo, long skirts and crushed tops amongst others. Who said office look has to be plaid and boring. For office-going ladies, choose between a variety of kurtis in different print and colours starting from just INR 600. This store is ideal for people who want to own some fancy ethnic pieces. Those who reside in that particular area as well as the neighbouring areas, you will save a lot on travelling to older city areas. Photo credits: Official FB page of the brand