Flip-Flops To Stilettos: Shop For Shoes Under INR 500

Ladies, stock your shoe closet with cheap yet quality shoes from Lifestyle Footwear in Pimpri. The store has a shoe for all purposes and that too at throwaway prices! A very simple and basic store, which honestly looks more like a kiosk, Lifestyle Footwear has a vast collection of women's shoes. The store can be easily spotted At Sai Chowk. You will find all kinds of shoes starting from everyday use to sports shoes as well. The best part is that the prices over here start at INR 300 only. If you are looking for some nice juttis to go with your Indian-wear, you can find them as well over here. They have juttis in Ikkat, sequin and even some with multi-coloured beads. If you are a fan of Kolhapuri chappals, you will find a few with them as well. The prices for them start at INR 350. The store also has a number of lace-up sneakers that start at INR 350 as well. There are also a number of sandals, flats, box-heels and many such varieties. The prices for the flats start at INR 250 and the other styles start at INR 300. The store also has some good formal shoes. There are available in various styles. However, in spite of the formal collection, their most sold pieces are the white sneakers that are becoming very trendy. If you are good at bargaining, you can try that over here. However, the prices are already pretty cheap.