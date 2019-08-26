Go on a shopping spree at Swargate even when you are on a budget. We found five stores where you could shop for all kinds of clothing. From formals to casuals and to ethnic, these stores have got it all. Take a look.
From Readymade to Customised: If You're In Swargate Here's Where You Should Shop
Brand Factory
The humongous outlet of Brand Factory in Mukund Nagar hosts a bunch of apparel for women at affordable prices. You will find kurtis, salwar-suits, tops, t-shirts, dresses and more starting at INR 250 only. You will also find a bunch of accessories over here.
Shree Ram Fashion
Located a level below Brand Factory, Shree Ram Fashion is another store for affordable clothing. Housing majorly a large collection of kurtis for all purposes, this store also has a few pieces in tops, shirts and t-shirts. You will also find a good collection salwar-suits fit for everyday wear. The prices here start at INR 300. This store also has a good collection of men's apparel.
Varshkala Collection
Get your hands on some everyday wear kurtis and dresses from Varshkala. The simple store houses a number of simple kurtis starting at INR 500 that are apt for work or college. The store also has a good collection of simple maxi dresses, full and half length anarkalis among other apparel. The store also offers alteration services.
Aurelia And W (combined store)
Located in the Times Square Mall on Swargate-Bibwewadi road, Aurelia and W have a combined store in the area. Bringing the best of both the brands, you will find a number of kurtis, maxi dresses, salwar-suits and much more. The prices here start at INR 500.
The Hanger
Need an elaborate outfit or something bespoke for Diwali? Get one made from The Hanger. Located on the Shivneri road, this store is all about customisation. You can get a really nice one-piece or even an elaborate dress for your bff's sangeet. The prices here start at INR 600 for a simple dress.
