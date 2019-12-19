This Zero-Waste Label's Dresses Are What You Need In Your Wardrobe

Why do we love wearing baggy t-shirts, pants and oversized dresses? It’s not because they are stylish but because they are comfortable. Some brands however have been delivering both for a long time but are not discovered easily. Xloth is an online brand that delivers breathable, stylish and versatile apparel. What makes this brand stand out?

Xloth has a zero waste culture. The label believes in sustainable fashion, which is why they produce their clothes in high quality. Their packaging is eco-friendly and recyclable as well! From dresses and skirts to quirky tops, playsuits, jumpsuits and shorts, you will find a variety of designs to choose from. Their items are mostly made of cotton which makes it easy to maintain and take care of them.

We love their collection of kaftan dresses starting at INR 2,199 that are perfect for a Sunday brunch or even a work meeting. If you are looking for something funky, mix and match from their collection of shorts and t-shirt’s and hit the road or the club. Their shipping and return policies are also very simple in case you don’t like the product in person. So if you are looking to revamp your wardrobe a bit, we suggest you start with Xloth.