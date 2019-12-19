Yet Another Traditional Kolhapuri Misal In Pune

Fast Food Restaurants

Swad Assal Kolhapuri Misal

Kothrud, Pune
4.5

Shivprasad Apartment, Shop 22, Bhusari Colony, Paud Road, Kothrud, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

The Kolhapuri misal is a traditional mixture of fried Poha Chivda, Sprouts and Pattal Bhaaji (called Tarri in Pune) which is enjoyed with Paav (bread). In a world full of fancy misals, Swad Assal Kolhapuri Misal made me feel at home. This one really gave me the happiness, that I used to get when I had misal at one of my Grandmothers' place in Kolhapur. Spicy to the point that you can bear it, and tasty. A must try for Misal enthusiasts.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

