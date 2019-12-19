Yet Another Traditional Kolhapuri Misal In Pune

The Kolhapuri misal is a traditional mixture of fried Poha Chivda, Sprouts and Pattal Bhaaji (called Tarri in Pune) which is enjoyed with Paav (bread). In a world full of fancy misals, Swad Assal Kolhapuri Misal made me feel at home. This one really gave me the happiness, that I used to get when I had misal at one of my Grandmothers' place in Kolhapur. Spicy to the point that you can bear it, and tasty. A must try for Misal enthusiasts.