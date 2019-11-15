A Fan Of Fancy Mocktails & Pretty Decor? Drop By Apunka Adda Now!

Apunka Adda: This place took my heart by its delicious food. The ambience gave the feel of a cafe but it had both cafe menu as well as North Indian menu. It had both indoor and outdoor seating. Staff was very courteous and the service was fast. Started with Mocktails: ◾Pink Leaves ◾ Blueberry mojito ◾Desi chilli mango I liked the Desi chilli mango as it was served in a bulb shaped glass and the colour was light green. It looked attractive. In Starter: ◾Peri Peri fries with egg ◾Malai Tikka ◾Paneer Tikka ◾Chicken Momo ◾Chicken Tikka ◾Garlic cheese mushroom Peri Peri fries was topped with a half fry egg. It had a unique taste. Chicken Momo was tossed in white sauce and the combination of white sauce with the chicken Momo was delicious. This was my favourite in starter. In Main Course: ◾Murg Mussallum ◾Mushroom dopiaza ◾Butter Chicken ◾Veg Banjara Murg Mussallum was their signature dish. The gravy was chicken Keema along with chicken tandoori pieces in it and was served on the biriyani rice. The taste was excellent. Butter chicken had perfect amount of butter in it. Chicken was cooked well. Mushroom dopiaza was also yummy. It had a good amount of mushrooms. I would love to visit this place again.