Zen Cafe is my new favourites in town as it has not even once disappointed me. The ambience is so nice and trendy. Calm and composed with light music in the background, you can go there to peacefully read a book or just talk with your partner for hours over some amazing coffee. I am a die-hard coffee lover and Zen cafe is doing an amazing job at serving amazing coffee. Call it any say espresso, cappuccino, macchiato. I have tried all of them and they taste amazing. In food, I have tried jalapeno cheese Toast, avocado and chips, falafel salad, hummus and pita. Everything just tastes so good and organic. This is my go to place every week. Love it, do pay a visit.
But First, Coffee!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place is vegetarian and I love it but some of my friends have mentioned if they could add a bit more options in the menu may be something like eggs and toast or maybe a chicken salad they would attract more crowd.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Pets, Kids
Also On Zen Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)