But First, Coffee!

Zen Cafe is my new favourites in town as it has not even once disappointed me. The ambience is so nice and trendy. Calm and composed with light music in the background, you can go there to peacefully read a book or just talk with your partner for hours over some amazing coffee. I am a die-hard coffee lover and Zen cafe is doing an amazing job at serving amazing coffee. Call it any say espresso, cappuccino, macchiato. I have tried all of them and they taste amazing. In food, I have tried jalapeno cheese Toast, avocado and chips, falafel salad, hummus and pita. Everything just tastes so good and organic. This is my go to place every week. Love it, do pay a visit.