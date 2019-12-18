Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Dresses Under 999
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
109F
1
Afamado
1
Besiva
6
Bohemian Dream
3
Bohobi
3
Show More
Discount
10% and above
52
20% and above
52
30% and above
46
40% and above
44
50% and above
39
Price
₹0 to ₹499
11
₹500 to ₹999
51
₹1000 to ₹1499
1
Ratings
& Up
24
& Up
32
& Up
33
& Up
35
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER