Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Party Guide For Women
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
ACOV
1
Besiva
1
Blue Baksa
1
Colaba Causeway
1
Fab Bella
1
Show More
Discount
10% and above
21
20% and above
18
30% and above
14
40% and above
12
50% and above
11
Price
₹0 to ₹499
3
₹500 to ₹999
9
₹1000 to ₹1499
10
₹1500 to ₹1999
6
Ratings
& Up
8
& Up
11
& Up
11
& Up
11
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER