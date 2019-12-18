ACOV

Bold, minimalistic and contemporary are the three words that describe ACOV, a new jewellery brand we've got our eyes on. Inspired by the lunar phases, they do gorgeous handmade pieces made in brass with 24K gold plating.

ACOV's Products