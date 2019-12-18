Artblot is a premium independent psychedelic t-shirt and indie art brand featuring some of the most free-spirited artists from around the world. ArtBlot products are known for their brilliant design, detailed illustrations, and unique off-beat concepts. With what began in the second half of 2018, the brand has been primarily focused on gaining a keen appreciation for everything hand drawn and illustrated. At ArtBlot we focus on three things: original illustrations, sustainable production, and great quality. With these three pillars in mind, our current objective is to open up our mind palaces and create new and exciting merchandise that are fun, unparalleled, and seeped in deeper meaning. ArtBolt is a stream of collective consciousness coming together to keep you looking a little bit more like a hexagonal peg in a world of round holes.