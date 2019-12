If you're someone who appreciates handicrafts, then you're bound to fall in love with Artistree's jewellery & Footwear. Jyotsna Gokhale, the face behind Artistree, started this brand 12 years ago. Along with jewellery, this brand also has a super boho collection of crochet-work footwear (in endless colours)! The sequin & crochet threadwork makes this Artistree a go-to for when you can't choose. You can wear them to work or on traditional occasions.