Welcome to Badhuche Creative Studio. Over time the market is diluted with recurring designs but here we stand on the epitome of uniqueness. Badhuche like its distinctive name is known for its hand-painted, handmade products. Our artisans strive to create a quirky style for each individual. We follow social media trends and combine them with eccentric ideas to create carefully crafted products.Badhuche is a gujarati word meaning translating to ‘We have everything’, it’s a take on our ability to satisfy different customer needs by customizing products. WE make it the way you want.Currently we house products like hand-painted shoes, elegantly designed bags, aesthetic home décor and much more- For us we expand through new ideas for products all the time. Badhuche founder- Kanika Patel started this venture in 2013 as a whimsical idea, a vagary. During her college she realised that after doing arts, the opportunities for career are bleak. One day she picked up her old white shoe which was laughed on by other people and painted it. That shoe was quickly sold by her at quite a modest rate and thus sparked the idea of taking hand painted products to the market during her murals. She always wanted to create something that would sell, as well as carry the essence of her art in a unique way. Affordable clothing and footwear with a personal and beauty touch are rare to find these days. These types of products have always been in demand and thus Badhuche came forth into being.With the spirit of always trying new things and innovating daily essentials as a canvas to paint, we began with hand painted shoes. Today, within a short span, our online store Badhuche enjoys the love, support, and trust of patrons like you from across the globe. While each artefact adds a classy grace to your life & living, the fashion range of apparel, & hand painted footwear redefine your style quotient. So, enjoy the imaginative leaps & the creative highs with Badhuche.