Madiha Jaipur

Handcrafted by local artisans, this Jaipur-based brand combines recycled wood with gold and semi-precious stones to create unconventional designs. If you're always on the lookout for something fresh and unique, don't miss this homegrown brand.

Madiha Jaipur's Products