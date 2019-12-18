Marcus Taurus

Quirky, upbeat and fun - Marcus Taurus is an awesome indie brand that does handmade vegan footwear. They have a wide range of comfy footwear starting at ₹599 that you can easily slip into!

  • Sort By

    Filters

    clear all

  • Discount

    39
    36
    33
    25
    16

  • Price

    35
    4
    1
    1

  • Ratings

    24
    27
    27
    27

  • Colors

Marcus Taurus's Products